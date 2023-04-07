A share of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) closed at $3.79 per share on Thursday, down from $3.87 day before. While DarioHealth Corp. has underperformed by -2.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DRIO fell by -35.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.69 to $3.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.22% in the last 200 days.

On May 13, 2022, Alliance Global Partners Upgraded DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) to Buy. A report published by Cowen on April 22, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for DRIO. Stifel also rated DRIO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 23, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on February 25, 2021, and assigned a price target of $35. Alliance Global Partners February 01, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DRIO, as published in its report on February 01, 2021. Aegis Capital’s report from August 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $25 for DRIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Aegis Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

DarioHealth Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -66.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DRIO is registering an average volume of 160.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.63%, with a loss of -8.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.70, showing growth from the present price of $3.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DRIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DarioHealth Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DRIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DRIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s position in DRIO has increased by 12.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,466,757 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.35 million, following the purchase of 271,384 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt decreased its DRIO holdings by -31.37% and now holds 1.07 million DRIO shares valued at $4.91 million with the lessened -0.49 million shares during the period. DRIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.70% at present.