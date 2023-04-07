As of Thursday, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:YQ) stock closed at $1.13, up from $1.09 the previous day. While 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has overperformed by 3.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YQ fell by -56.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.74 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.43% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) to Underperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 16, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for YQ. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on December 29, 2020, and assigned a price target of $21.

Analysis of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -74.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -69.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and YQ is recording 148.82K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.09%, with a gain of 16.98% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Abu Dhabi Investment Council’s position in YQ has increased by 57.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 461,981 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.46 million, following the purchase of 168,832 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 149,540 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 149,540.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -2,800 position in YQ. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 8022.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.80%, now holding 75989.0 shares worth $75609.0. At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC decreased its YQ holdings by -8.07% and now holds 30696.0 YQ shares valued at $30543.0 with the lessened 2693.0 shares during the period. YQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.20% at present.