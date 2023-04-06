Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY)’s stock is trading at $3.05 at the moment marking a rise of 30.91% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -46.49% less than their 52-week high of $5.70, and 278.42% over their 52-week low of $0.81. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -41.17% below the high and +36.99% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CETY’s SMA-200 is $2.57.

Further, it is important to consider CETY stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 28.46.CETY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 233.00, resulting in an 426.97 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 69.03% of shares. A total of 0 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.00% of its stock and 0.00% of its float.

An overview of Clean Energy Technologies Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) traded 178,208 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.88 and price change of -1.59. With the moving average of $4.41 and a price change of -1.30, about 88,861 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CETY’s 100-day average volume is 65,844 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.52 and a price change of +1.45.