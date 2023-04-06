Currently, Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s (VRAX) stock is trading at $0.64, marking a fall of -1.54% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -97.79% below its 52-week high of $29.00 and 18.52% above its 52-week low of $0.54. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -60.63% below the high and +3.26% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider VRAX stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1428.65.

How does Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 45.19% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.22% of its stock and 2.23% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC holding total of 0.1 million shares that make 0.66% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 64643.0.

The securities firm Virtu Financial LLC holds 48458.0 shares of VRAX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.31%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 30528.0.

An overview of Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) traded 196,495 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.7162 and price change of -0.30. With the moving average of $0.7736 and a price change of -0.16, about 1,691,864 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, VRAX’s 100-day average volume is 1,081,058 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8847 and a price change of -0.85.