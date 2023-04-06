Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) marked $24.07 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $24.95. While Clear Secure Inc. has underperformed by -3.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YOU fell by -15.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.00 to $18.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.99% in the last 200 days.

On February 23, 2023, Needham started tracking Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on August 03, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for YOU. Wells Fargo also rated YOU shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 26, 2021. Telsey Advisory Group Initiated an Outperform rating on July 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $50. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for YOU, as published in its report on July 26, 2021. Loop Capital’s report from July 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $44 for YOU shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 59.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Clear Secure Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.34M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for YOU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.47%, with a loss of -6.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.50, showing growth from the present price of $24.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YOU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clear Secure Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YOU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YOU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another decreased to its shares in YOU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.34%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -33,854 additional shares for a total stake of worth $300.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,783,360.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 352,781 position in YOU. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.52%, now holding 4.63 million shares worth $142.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its YOU holdings by 43.44% and now holds 4.36 million YOU shares valued at $134.09 million with the added 1.32 million shares during the period. YOU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.37% at present.