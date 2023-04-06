uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) marked $19.41 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $19.84. While uniQure N.V. has underperformed by -2.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QURE fell by -5.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.25 to $12.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.64% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2022, UBS Upgraded uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) to Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on June 15, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for QURE. UBS also rated QURE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 21, 2021. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on April 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $78. Mizuho April 01, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for QURE, as published in its report on April 01, 2021. Guggenheim’s report from January 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $62 for QURE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of uniQure N.V.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 565.16K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for QURE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.00%, with a loss of -3.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.44, showing growth from the present price of $19.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QURE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze uniQure N.V. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QURE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QURE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in QURE has increased by 15.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,659,437 shares of the stock, with a value of $97.66 million, following the purchase of 625,341 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in QURE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.28%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -345,389 additional shares for a total stake of worth $56.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,717,876.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -23,683 position in QURE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.95%, now holding 2.7 million shares worth $56.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its QURE holdings by -3.80% and now holds 2.3 million QURE shares valued at $48.26 million with the lessened 90997.0 shares during the period. QURE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.30% at present.