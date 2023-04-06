A share of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) closed at $0.34 per share on Wednesday, down from $0.37 day before. While China Pharma Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -6.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPHI fell by -91.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.15 to $0.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -75.11% in the last 200 days.

On January 08, 2010, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) recommending Mkt Outperform.

Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CPHI is registering an average volume of 150.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.83%, with a loss of -9.74% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze China Pharma Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPHI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPHI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in CPHI has decreased by -6.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 340,417 shares of the stock, with a value of $22808.0, following the sale of -24,042 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in CPHI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 729.99%.

At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its CPHI holdings by 189.86% and now holds 58812.0 CPHI shares valued at $3940.0 with the added 38522.0 shares during the period. CPHI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.20% at present.