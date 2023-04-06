In Wednesday’s session, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) marked $1.79 per share, down from $1.85 in the previous session. While The Lion Electric Company has underperformed by -3.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEV fell by -78.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.57 to $1.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.06% in the last 200 days.

On March 27, 2023, R. F. Lafferty started tracking The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) recommending Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on March 20, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for LEV. Barclays also rated LEV shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 15, 2023. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on December 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $5. Canaccord Genuity October 21, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for LEV, as published in its report on October 21, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from September 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for LEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 104.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The Lion Electric Company’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LEV has an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.18%, with a gain of 1.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.11, showing growth from the present price of $1.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Lion Electric Company Shares?

Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery giant The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is based in the Canada and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing The Lion Electric Company shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -115.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in LEV has decreased by -0.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,108,670 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.55 million, following the sale of -30,191 additional shares during the last quarter. National Bank Financial, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in LEV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.21%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -32,167 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,420,305.

At the end of the first quarter, Richelieu Gestion increased its LEV holdings by 89.30% and now holds 0.93 million LEV shares valued at $2.1 million with the added 0.44 million shares during the period. LEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.80% at present.