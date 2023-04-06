Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) marked $42.88 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $44.11. While Terex Corporation has underperformed by -2.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEX rose by 20.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.85 to $26.64, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.25% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TEX. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded TEX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 05, 2022. BofA Securities May 13, 2022d the rating to Buy on May 13, 2022, and set its price target from $41 to $38. Robert W. Baird April 08, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TEX, as published in its report on April 08, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from March 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $64 for TEX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Terex Corporation (TEX)

TEX currently pays a dividend of $0.60 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Terex Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 978.69K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TEX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.65%, with a loss of -8.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.15, showing growth from the present price of $42.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Terex Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Terex Corporation (TEX) is one of the biggest names in Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery. When comparing Terex Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 64.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TEX has decreased by -0.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,723,613 shares of the stock, with a value of $457.32 million, following the sale of -33,590 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TEX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.94%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 143,613 additional shares for a total stake of worth $446.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,545,940.

During the first quarter, Pzena Investment Management LLC subtracted a -1,041,142 position in TEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 44022.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.49%, now holding 3.01 million shares worth $178.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its TEX holdings by 5.25% and now holds 2.33 million TEX shares valued at $137.79 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. TEX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.50% at present.