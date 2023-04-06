Currently, TH International Limited’s (THCH) stock is trading at $4.44, marking a gain of 18.09% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -57.90% below its 52-week high of $10.55 and 74.80% above its 52-week low of $2.54. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.20% below the high and +29.17% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider THCH stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 3.99.THCH’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 12.53, resulting in an 4.90 price to cash per share for the period.

How does TH International Limited (THCH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in TH International Limited (THCH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 21.68% of shares. A total of 21 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 67.94% of its stock and 86.75% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Shaolin Capital Management LLC holding total of 4.87 million shares that make 3.29% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 21.79 million.

The securities firm Sona Asset Management (US) LLC holds 0.5 million shares of THCH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.34%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.24 million.

An overview of TH International Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests TH International Limited (THCH) traded 241,443 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.72 and price change of -0.02. With the moving average of $4.29 and a price change of +1.64, about 281,877 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, THCH’s 100-day average volume is 190,382 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.85 and a price change of +0.54.