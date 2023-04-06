As of Wednesday, NaaS Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NAAS) stock closed at $11.32, up from $10.11 the previous day. While NaaS Technology Inc. has overperformed by 11.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NAAS rose by 143.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.45 to $2.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 113.54% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -95.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NAAS is recording 361.17K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.72%, with a gain of 45.69% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze NaaS Technology Inc. Shares?

The Specialty Retail market is dominated by NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) based in the China. When comparing NaaS Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 95.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NAAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NAAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in NAAS has decreased by -18.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 66,567 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.32 million, following the sale of -15,300 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its NAAS holdings by -35.38% and now holds 11592.0 NAAS shares valued at $55294.0 with the lessened 6347.0 shares during the period. NAAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.30% at present.