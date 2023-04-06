Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) marked $0.21 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.20. While Meten Holding Group Ltd. has overperformed by 4.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, METX fell by -95.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.06 to $0.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.85% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

An average volume of 570.80K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for METX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.35%, with a loss of -2.77% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Meten Holding Group Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in METX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in METX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sabby Management LLC’s position in METX has increased by 79.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 593,620 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.14 million, following the purchase of 263,116 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 577,231 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 577,231.

At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its METX holdings by -79.91% and now holds 11007.0 METX shares valued at $2642.0 with the lessened 43775.0 shares during the period. METX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.03% at present.