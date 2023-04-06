The share price of Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) fell to $56.53 per share on Wednesday from $67.30. While Kura Sushi USA Inc. has underperformed by -16.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRUS fell by -1.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $96.60 to $30.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.59% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 15, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) recommending Buy. A report published by Stephens on September 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for KRUS. BMO Capital Markets also Downgraded KRUS shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2022. Craig Hallum January 12, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for KRUS, as published in its report on January 12, 2021. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Kura Sushi USA Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KRUS is recording an average volume of 173.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.47%, with a loss of -12.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $72.50, showing growth from the present price of $56.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kura Sushi USA Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Stephens Investment Management Gr’s position in KRUS has increased by 5.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 899,491 shares of the stock, with a value of $56.33 million, following the purchase of 44,555 additional shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in KRUS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 40.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 136,643 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 470,007.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 2,256 position in KRUS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 21878.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.38%, now holding 0.26 million shares worth $15.97 million. At the end of the first quarter, Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its KRUS holdings by -13.52% and now holds 0.25 million KRUS shares valued at $15.42 million with the lessened 38493.0 shares during the period. KRUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.40% at present.