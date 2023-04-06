As of Wednesday, Livent Corporation’s (NYSE:LTHM) stock closed at $20.27, down from $20.61 the previous day. While Livent Corporation has underperformed by -1.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LTHM fell by -27.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.38 to $18.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.12% in the last 200 days.

On April 05, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on February 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LTHM. BofA Securities also Upgraded LTHM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 11, 2023. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for LTHM, as published in its report on October 27, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from October 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $28 for LTHM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Livent Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LTHM is recording 2.92M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.05%, with a loss of -6.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.05, showing growth from the present price of $20.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LTHM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Livent Corporation Shares?

The Specialty Chemicals market is dominated by Livent Corporation (LTHM) based in the USA. When comparing Livent Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1002.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LTHM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LTHM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LTHM has increased by 12.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,700,597 shares of the stock, with a value of $626.13 million, following the purchase of 2,890,286 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LTHM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.68%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 323,571 additional shares for a total stake of worth $458.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,547,781.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -1,366,560 position in LTHM. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 9537.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.17%, now holding 5.6 million shares worth $131.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its LTHM holdings by 134.48% and now holds 4.09 million LTHM shares valued at $95.9 million with the added 2.35 million shares during the period. LTHM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.10% at present.