SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) marked $0.41 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.37. While SeaChange International Inc. has overperformed by 10.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEAC fell by -65.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.35 to $0.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.87% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2019, Lake Street Upgraded SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) to Buy. A report published by Dougherty & Company on February 26, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SEAC. Lake Street also Upgraded SEAC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 07, 2017. Dougherty & Company Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 07, 2017, but set its price target from $4 to $4.50. Dougherty & Company resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SEAC, as published in its report on August 24, 2016. Lake Street’s report from August 24, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $3 for SEAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BWS Financial also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of SeaChange International Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 106.40K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SEAC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.75%, with a gain of 12.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SeaChange International Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SEAC has increased by 0.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,796,368 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.75 million, following the purchase of 965 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SEAC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.46%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,479 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 541,838.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC subtracted a -965 position in SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 1800.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.79%, now holding 0.23 million shares worth $97020.0. SEAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.00% at present.