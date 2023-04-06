As of Wednesday, HealthEquity Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HQY) stock closed at $55.81, down from $55.90 the previous day. While HealthEquity Inc. has underperformed by -0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HQY fell by -16.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.20 to $52.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.51% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2022, Goldman Upgraded HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) to Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for HQY. Goldman also rated HQY shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $59 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 12, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on April 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $95. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HQY, as published in its report on April 07, 2022. BTIG Research’s report from March 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $85 for HQY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of HealthEquity Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HQY is recording 815.38K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.08%, with a loss of -4.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $81.00, showing growth from the present price of $55.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HQY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze HealthEquity Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HQY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HQY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HQY has increased by 5.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,157,122 shares of the stock, with a value of $596.77 million, following the purchase of 513,328 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HQY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 141,535 additional shares for a total stake of worth $527.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,094,867.

During the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. added a 5,859 position in HQY. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.31 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.28%, now holding 4.03 million shares worth $262.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme decreased its HQY holdings by -10.37% and now holds 3.0 million HQY shares valued at $195.54 million with the lessened -0.35 million shares during the period.