The share price of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) fell to $14.72 per share on Wednesday from $15.02. While Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has underperformed by -2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LBAI fell by -10.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.02 to $13.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.28% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) to Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on April 28, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for LBAI. Raymond James also Upgraded LBAI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 17, 2020. Piper Sandler May 01, 2020d the rating to Overweight on May 01, 2020, and set its price target from $11 to $13. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LBAI, as published in its report on August 27, 2019. Boenning & Scattergood’s report from April 30, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $19 for LBAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. FIG Partners also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of LBAI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.58 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 69.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LBAI is recording an average volume of 269.93K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.32%, with a loss of -7.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.70, showing growth from the present price of $14.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LBAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lakeland Bancorp Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) is based in the USA. When comparing Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 18.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LBAI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LBAI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LBAI has increased by 12.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,919,619 shares of the stock, with a value of $94.7 million, following the purchase of 550,262 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in LBAI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,485 additional shares for a total stake of worth $70.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,675,234.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 36,242 position in LBAI. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 91451.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.96%, now holding 1.63 million shares worth $31.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Systematic Financial Management L decreased its LBAI holdings by -3.43% and now holds 1.53 million LBAI shares valued at $29.45 million with the lessened 54352.0 shares during the period. LBAI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.60% at present.