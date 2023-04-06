As of Wednesday, Design Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DSGN) stock closed at $5.45, down from $5.57 the previous day. While Design Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -2.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DSGN fell by -68.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.30 to $5.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.19% in the last 200 days.

On June 10, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) recommending Outperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on May 02, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for DSGN. Goldman also rated DSGN shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 19, 2022. SVB Leerink Initiated an Outperform rating on April 20, 2021, and assigned a price target of $36. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for DSGN, as published in its report on April 20, 2021. Goldman’s report from April 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for DSGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Analysis of Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN)

One of the most important indicators of Design Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 31.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DSGN is recording 455.79K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.87%, with a loss of -6.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DSGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Design Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DSGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DSGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s position in DSGN has increased by 3.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,150,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.41 million, following the purchase of 150,000 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DSGN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 233.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,127,991 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,037,460.

At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its DSGN holdings by 3.42% and now holds 2.48 million DSGN shares valued at $17.54 million with the added 81982.0 shares during the period. DSGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.10% at present.