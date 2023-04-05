As of Tuesday, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LFST) stock closed at $7.76, up from $7.49 the previous day. While LifeStance Health Group Inc. has overperformed by 3.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LFST fell by -23.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.25 to $4.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.67% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) to Overweight. UBS also Downgraded LFST shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 17, 2022. JP Morgan November 09, 2021d the rating to Neutral on November 09, 2021, and set its price target from $24 to $12. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for LFST, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from August 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for LFST shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LFST is recording 599.01K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.49%, with a gain of 8.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.51, showing decline from the present price of $7.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LFST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LifeStance Health Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LFST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LFST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in LFST has decreased by -8.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,968,125 shares of the stock, with a value of $132.96 million, following the sale of -2,505,198 additional shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in LFST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 325,265 additional shares for a total stake of worth $36.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,156,402.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 80,680 position in LFST. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.09 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 29.40%, now holding 4.79 million shares worth $24.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its LFST holdings by -3.73% and now holds 3.71 million LFST shares valued at $19.01 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. LFST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.