The share price of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) fell to $19.54 per share on Tuesday from $23.47. While ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has underperformed by -16.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZIM fell by -72.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.40 to $16.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.24% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 17, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) to Overweight. A report published by Barclays on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for ZIM. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on July 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $55. BofA Securities July 01, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for ZIM, as published in its report on July 01, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from June 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $53.30 for ZIM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ZIM’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $16.95 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 87.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZIM is recording an average volume of 4.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.78%, with a loss of -12.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.83, showing growth from the present price of $19.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Shares?

A leading company in the Marine Shipping sector, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is based in the Israel. When comparing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -75.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Arrowstreet Capital LP’s position in ZIM has decreased by -17.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,206,542 shares of the stock, with a value of $75.87 million, following the sale of -675,620 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in ZIM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -261,496 additional shares for a total stake of worth $65.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,750,942.

During the first quarter, Altshuler Shaham Mutual Funds Man added a 14,254 position in ZIM. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 802.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.03%, now holding 2.31 million shares worth $54.64 million. ZIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.80% at present.