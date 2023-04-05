Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) marked $5.01 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $5.24. While Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has underperformed by -4.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCUL rose by 3.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.53 to $2.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.29% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Berenberg started tracking Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on August 10, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for OCUL. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on December 17, 2020, and assigned a price target of $27. Raymond James resumed its ‘Strong Buy’ rating for OCUL, as published in its report on November 13, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from August 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $13 for OCUL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -125.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.50M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OCUL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.70%, with a loss of -1.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.86, showing growth from the present price of $5.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OCUL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OCUL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OCUL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Summer Road LLC’s position in OCUL has increased by 0.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,122,089 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.98 million, following the purchase of 27,328 additional shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in OCUL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -390,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $36.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,075,000.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 169,247 position in OCUL. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 25090.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.66%, now holding 3.83 million shares worth $23.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its OCUL holdings by 37.60% and now holds 1.92 million OCUL shares valued at $11.57 million with the added 0.52 million shares during the period. OCUL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.