Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) closed Tuesday at $3.15 per share, up from $3.09 a day earlier. While Grab Holdings Limited has overperformed by 1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRAB fell by -9.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.03 to $2.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.37% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2023, Macquarie started tracking Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) recommending Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on February 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for GRAB. BofA Securities also Upgraded GRAB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4.20 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 17, 2023. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on October 10, 2022, and assigned a price target of $3. JP Morgan August 08, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GRAB, as published in its report on August 08, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from July 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3 for GRAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 79.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Grab Holdings Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GRAB is recording an average volume of 16.89M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.92%, with a gain of 10.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.36, showing growth from the present price of $3.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grab Holdings Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRAB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRAB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in GRAB has decreased by -6.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 200,593,057 shares of the stock, with a value of $643.9 million, following the sale of -14,272,240 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in GRAB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 25.67%.

GRAB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.00% at present.