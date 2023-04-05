As of Tuesday, Alarum Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ALAR) stock closed at $2.80, up from $1.89 the previous day. While Alarum Technologies Ltd. has overperformed by 48.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALAR fell by -64.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.30 to $1.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.70% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ALAR is recording 16.46K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 24.23%, with a gain of 63.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alarum Technologies Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Securities LLC’s position in ALAR has increased by 127.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,882 shares of the stock, with a value of $10350.0, following the purchase of 2,733 additional shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in ALAR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -100.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,488 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 0.

During the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC subtracted a -6,431 position in ALAR. Two Sigma Securities LLC sold an additional 1206.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -100.00%, now holding 0.0 shares worth $0.0. At the end of the first quarter, CapFinancial Partners LLC decreased its ALAR holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 ALAR shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 1815.0 shares during the period. ALAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.15% at present.