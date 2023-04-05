The share price of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) fell to $4.16 per share on Tuesday from $4.23. While Olaplex Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLPX fell by -73.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.23 to $3.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.00% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2023, TD Cowen Downgraded Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) to Market Perform. A report published by Goldman on March 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OLPX. Canaccord Genuity also rated OLPX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 17, 2022. Morgan Stanley October 19, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for OLPX, as published in its report on October 19, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from October 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $8 for OLPX shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OLPX is recording an average volume of 2.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.34%, with a gain of 3.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.36, showing growth from the present price of $4.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olaplex Holdings Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Retail sector, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is based in the USA. When comparing Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -51.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OLPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OLPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in OLPX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 42.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 11,284,475 additional shares for a total stake of worth $185.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 37,749,774.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 194,813 position in OLPX. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC purchased an additional 0.26 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.29%, now holding 5.19 million shares worth $25.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its OLPX holdings by -6.63% and now holds 4.06 million OLPX shares valued at $19.98 million with the lessened -0.29 million shares during the period.