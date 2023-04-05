As of Tuesday, COMPASS Pathways plc’s (NASDAQ:CMPS) stock closed at $10.69, up from $9.90 the previous day. While COMPASS Pathways plc has overperformed by 7.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMPS fell by -20.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.50 to $6.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.06% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2022, Berenberg started tracking COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) recommending Buy. A report published by Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CMPS. Oppenheimer also rated CMPS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 29, 2021. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on July 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $67. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CMPS, as published in its report on June 28, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from May 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $71 for CMPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS)

One of the most important indicators of COMPASS Pathways plc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CMPS is recording 308.19K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.68%, with a gain of 4.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.55, showing growth from the present price of $10.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze COMPASS Pathways plc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CMPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CMPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in CMPS has increased by 216.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,231,091 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.16 million, following the purchase of 842,517 additional shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CMPS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 732 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,200,732.

During the first quarter, PFM Health Sciences LP added a 111,914 position in CMPS. Nikko Asset Management Americas, sold an additional 24196.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.05%, now holding 0.32 million shares worth $2.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its CMPS holdings by -15.16% and now holds 0.3 million CMPS shares valued at $2.47 million with the lessened 53468.0 shares during the period. CMPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.40% at present.