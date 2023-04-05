As of Tuesday, Apyx Medical Corporation’s (NASDAQ:APYX) stock closed at $3.10, up from $2.75 the previous day. While Apyx Medical Corporation has overperformed by 12.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APYX fell by -54.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.15 to $1.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.65% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 20, 2022, Lake Street started tracking Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) recommending Buy. A report published by Dougherty & Company on April 02, 2019, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for APYX.

Analysis of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Apyx Medical Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and APYX is recording 211.98K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.36%, with a gain of 11.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.75, showing growth from the present price of $3.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apyx Medical Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in APYX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in APYX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Archon Capital Management LLC’s position in APYX has increased by 28.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,452,030 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.22 million, following the purchase of 757,781 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,398,279.

During the first quarter, Cowen & Co. LLC subtracted a -1,079,048 position in APYX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 649.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.05%, now holding 1.4 million shares worth $4.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invenire Capital LLC increased its APYX holdings by 63.63% and now holds 0.95 million APYX shares valued at $3.07 million with the added 0.37 million shares during the period. APYX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.90% at present.