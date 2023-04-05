A share of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) closed at $3.97 per share on Tuesday, down from $4.04 day before. While Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has underperformed by -1.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBAR rose by 16.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.29 to $1.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.39% in the last 200 days.

On September 25, 2020, HSBC Securities Upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) to Hold. A report published by HSBC Securities on July 21, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Reduce’ for BBAR.

Analysis of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

It’s important to note that BBAR shareholders are currently getting $0.04 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 71.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BBAR is registering an average volume of 750.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.45%, with a loss of -3.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.33, showing growth from the present price of $3.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is based in the Argentina. When comparing Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 68.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in BBAR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 71.82%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 169,620 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 405,786.

During the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC added a 121,807 position in BBAR. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 375.89%, now holding 0.32 million shares worth $1.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its BBAR holdings by -49.04% and now holds 0.27 million BBAR shares valued at $1.39 million with the lessened -0.26 million shares during the period. BBAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.00% at present.