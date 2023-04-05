10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) closed Tuesday at $54.01 per share, up from $53.68 a day earlier. While 10x Genomics Inc. has overperformed by 0.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TXG fell by -33.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $83.34 to $23.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.95% in the last 200 days.

On March 31, 2023, Stephens started tracking 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) recommending Overweight. A report published by UBS on February 02, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for TXG. Deutsche Bank also rated TXG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2022. Goldman August 18, 2022d the rating to Sell on August 18, 2022, and set its price target from $55 to $35. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TXG, as published in its report on July 25, 2022. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of 10x Genomics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TXG is recording an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.60%, with a gain of 10.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.91, showing decline from the present price of $54.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TXG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 10x Genomics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TXG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TXG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in TXG has decreased by -4.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,210,082 shares of the stock, with a value of $437.66 million, following the sale of -415,196 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another increased to its shares in TXG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 158,847 additional shares for a total stake of worth $408.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,602,235.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 147,446 position in TXG. ARK Investment Management LLC sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.69%, now holding 4.32 million shares worth $205.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TXG holdings by 1.32% and now holds 4.22 million TXG shares valued at $200.44 million with the added 55155.0 shares during the period. TXG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.30% at present.