A share of Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) closed at $0.77 per share on Monday, down from $0.83 day before. While Village Farms International Inc. has underperformed by -7.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VFF fell by -85.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.62 to $0.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.65% in the last 200 days.

On February 27, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald November 09, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for VFF, as published in its report on November 09, 2021. BMO Capital Markets’s report from September 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for VFF shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Village Farms International Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VFF is registering an average volume of 1.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.47%, with a loss of -5.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.59, showing growth from the present price of $0.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VFF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Village Farms International Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VFF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VFF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s position in VFF has decreased by -3.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,430,131 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.52 million, following the sale of -181,836 additional shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC made another decreased to its shares in VFF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.09%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -440,263 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,922,853.

At the end of the first quarter, Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its VFF holdings by -1.47% and now holds 0.62 million VFF shares valued at $0.63 million with the lessened 9286.0 shares during the period. VFF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.10% at present.