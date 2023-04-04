Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV)’s stock is trading at $4.85 at the moment marking a fall of -3.00% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -78.74% less than their 52-week high of $22.81, and 15.75% over their 52-week low of $4.19. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -26.96% below the high and +0.83% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider LANV stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 1.69.LANV’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.69, resulting in an 6645.50 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.93% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 78.07% of its stock and 83.88% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd holding total of 4.0 million shares that make 9.66% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 19.18 million.

The securities firm Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd. holds 100000.0 shares of LANV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.24%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.48 million.

An overview of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) traded 99,436 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.58 and price change of -0.76. With the moving average of $6.14 and a price change of -1.21, about 178,035 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.