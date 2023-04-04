Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) closed Monday at $7.38 per share, up from $6.87 a day earlier. While Amplify Energy Corp. has overperformed by 7.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMPY rose by 34.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.38 to $5.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.34% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on October 04, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMPY. ROTH Capital also rated AMPY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 22, 2019. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on November 14, 2019, and assigned a price target of $10.

Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Amplify Energy Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -93.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AMPY is recording an average volume of 628.33K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.19%, with a gain of 16.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMPY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amplify Energy Corp. Shares?

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas E&P market. When comparing Amplify Energy Corp. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -20.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMPY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMPY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMPY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 17,452 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,362,035.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 18,238 position in AMPY. Newtyn Management LLC sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -14.89%, now holding 1.0 million shares worth $8.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its AMPY holdings by 1.61% and now holds 0.97 million AMPY shares valued at $8.15 million with the added 15437.0 shares during the period. AMPY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.90% at present.