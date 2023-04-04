Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) closed Monday at $11.64 per share, up from $11.58 a day earlier. While Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has overperformed by 0.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PACB rose by 27.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.20 to $3.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.47% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 31, 2023, TD Cowen Upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) to Outperform. A report published by UBS on February 02, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald also Downgraded PACB shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 20, 2023. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Outperform rating on January 05, 2023, and assigned a price target of $12. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PACB, as published in its report on January 21, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from January 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $20 for PACB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PACB is recording an average volume of 4.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.96%, with a gain of 24.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.38, showing growth from the present price of $11.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PACB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PACB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PACB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in PACB has decreased by -10.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,691,681 shares of the stock, with a value of $233.28 million, following the sale of -3,000,813 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PACB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.06%.

At the end of the first quarter, Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its PACB holdings by -25.93% and now holds 15.01 million PACB shares valued at $136.25 million with the lessened -5.25 million shares during the period. PACB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.90% at present.