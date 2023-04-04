Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 17.02% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.47. Its current price is -96.24% under its 52-week high of $12.50 and 158.73% more than its 52-week low of $0.18. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -22.02% below the high and +45.60% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GROV’s SMA-200 is $2.3323.

Additionally, it is important to take into account GROV stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.22 for the last tewlve months.GROV’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.34, resulting in an 0.85 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV): Earnings History

If we examine Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.05, slashing the consensus of -$0.09. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.04, resulting in a 44.40% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.05 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.09. That was a difference of $0.04 and a surprise of 44.40%.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 22.32% of shares. A total of 42 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 30.49% of its stock and 39.25% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is NVP Associates, LLC holding total of 14.72 million shares that make 11.44% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6.78 million.

The securities firm Sculptor Capital Lp holds 8.56 million shares of GROV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 6.65%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 3.94 million.

An overview of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) traded 818,416 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.4089 and price change of -0.10. With the moving average of $0.4401 and a price change of -0.07, about 1,223,078 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GROV’s 100-day average volume is 1,524,180 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.5189 and a price change of -0.72.