Currently, FOXO Technologies Inc.’s (FOXO) stock is trading at $0.43, marking a fall of -2.01% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -96.09% below its 52-week high of $11.00 and 86.79% above its 52-week low of $0.23. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -41.30% below the high and +40.24% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, FOXO’s SMA-200 is $3.5921.

As well, it is important to consider FOXO stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 120.09.FOXO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.92, resulting in an 2.18 price to cash per share for the period.

How does FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 42.00% of shares. A total of 17 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 20.54% of its stock and 35.41% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC holding total of 0.16 million shares that make 0.59% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 68840.0.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.14 million shares of FOXO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.51%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 58964.0.

An overview of FOXO Technologies Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) traded 501,656 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3890 and price change of -0.15. With the moving average of $0.6242 and a price change of -0.03, about 3,493,312 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, FOXO’s 100-day average volume is 2,049,842 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.5335 and a price change of -0.12.