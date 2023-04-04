The share price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) rose to $1.54 per share on Monday from $1.51. While CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTMX fell by -42.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.02 to $1.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.39% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) to Market Perform. A report published by Wedbush on July 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CTMX. Piper Sandler also Downgraded CTMX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $1.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 07, 2022. Mizuho July 07, 2022d the rating to Neutral on July 07, 2022, and set its price target from $16 to $4. Jefferies July 07, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CTMX, as published in its report on July 07, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from June 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for CTMX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -666.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CTMX is recording an average volume of 2.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.52%, with a loss of -13.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.49, showing growth from the present price of $1.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTMX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CTMX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CTMX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CTMX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 47,760 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,562,911.

CTMX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.30% at present.