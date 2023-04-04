The share price of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) fell to $33.97 per share on Monday from $34.20. While Bank OZK has underperformed by -0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OZK fell by -20.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.52 to $31.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.02% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2023, UBS Upgraded Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) to Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for OZK. Wells Fargo also Downgraded OZK shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 07, 2022. Wells Fargo June 04, 2021d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for OZK, as published in its report on June 04, 2021. Raymond James’s report from June 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $28 for OZK shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Bank OZK (OZK)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of OZK’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Bank OZK’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OZK is recording an average volume of 1.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.46%, with a loss of -1.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.50, showing growth from the present price of $33.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OZK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bank OZK Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Bank OZK (OZK) is based in the USA. When comparing Bank OZK shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 15.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OZK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OZK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OZK has increased by 0.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,929,421 shares of the stock, with a value of $549.11 million, following the purchase of 7,834 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in OZK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,137,673 additional shares for a total stake of worth $531.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,556,559.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 122,941 position in OZK. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. sold an additional -0.24 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.78%, now holding 8.38 million shares worth $385.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its OZK holdings by 3.44% and now holds 6.93 million OZK shares valued at $318.87 million with the added 0.23 million shares during the period. OZK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.00% at present.