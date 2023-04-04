A share of Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) closed at $1.04 per share on Monday, down from $1.23 day before. While Athersys Inc. has underperformed by -15.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATHX fell by -93.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.25 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.24% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) to Neutral. A report published by BofA/Merrill on June 25, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ATHX. Dawson James also rated ATHX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 26, 2019. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 13, 2018, but set its price target from $12 to $6. Maxim Group resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ATHX, as published in its report on August 10, 2017. Needham’s report from February 07, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $7 for ATHX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Athersys Inc. (ATHX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -97.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Athersys Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ATHX is registering an average volume of 284.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.87%, with a loss of -22.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATHX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Athersys Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATHX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATHX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Vahanian & Associates Financial P’s position in ATHX has increased by 125.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 501,690 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.8 million, following the purchase of 279,586 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ATHX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 334.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 352,003 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 457,316.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 83,654 position in ATHX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 40200.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 67.30%, now holding 99936.0 shares worth $0.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its ATHX holdings by -6.36% and now holds 79000.0 ATHX shares valued at $0.13 million with the lessened 5364.0 shares during the period. ATHX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.40% at present.