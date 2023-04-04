A share of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) closed at $5.94 per share on Monday, up from $5.09 day before. While Getty Images Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 16.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GETY fell by -40.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.88 to $3.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.65% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On December 22, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) recommending Outperform. A report published by Redburn on November 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for GETY. Citigroup also Upgraded GETY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 15, 2022. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for GETY, as published in its report on September 29, 2022. Macquarie’s report from September 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $8.25 for GETY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GETY is registering an average volume of 286.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.91%, with a gain of 41.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GETY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Getty Images Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 68.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GETY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GETY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis made another decreased to its shares in GETY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.09%.

GETY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.50% at present.