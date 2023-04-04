As of Monday, Dada Nexus Limited’s (NASDAQ:DADA) stock closed at $8.44, down from $8.47 the previous day. While Dada Nexus Limited has underperformed by -0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DADA fell by -7.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.59 to $2.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.28% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on March 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DADA. Credit Suisse also Upgraded DADA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $17.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 09, 2022. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on January 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. Morgan Stanley September 23, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for DADA, as published in its report on September 23, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from June 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for DADA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Dada Nexus Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DADA is recording 2.28M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.21%, with a gain of 6.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.98, showing growth from the present price of $8.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DADA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dada Nexus Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DADA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DADA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. JPMorgan Investment Management, I’s position in DADA has increased by 1.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,543,827 shares of the stock, with a value of $67.59 million, following the purchase of 112,091 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another increased to its shares in DADA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 56.69%.

At the end of the first quarter, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its DADA holdings by 24.64% and now holds 3.72 million DADA shares valued at $33.33 million with the added 0.74 million shares during the period. DADA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.10% at present.