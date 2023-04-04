As of Monday, Amarin Corporation plc’s (NASDAQ:AMRN) stock closed at $1.49, down from $1.50 the previous day. While Amarin Corporation plc has underperformed by -0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMRN fell by -54.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.74 to $1.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.66% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for AMRN. SVB Leerink also Downgraded AMRN shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 05, 2022. H.C. Wainwright May 05, 2022d the rating to Neutral on May 05, 2022, and set its price target from $10 to $3. Northland Capital May 04, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for AMRN, as published in its report on May 04, 2022. Goldman’s report from May 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $5 for AMRN shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Amarin Corporation plc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMRN is recording 4.67M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.27%, with a loss of -2.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMRN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amarin Corporation plc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMRN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMRN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sarissa Capital Management LP’s position in AMRN has increased by 424.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,210,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $51.18 million, following the purchase of 20,403,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in AMRN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 309.67%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 16,403,290 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,700,366.

During the first quarter, Woodline Partners LP added a 4,014,403 position in AMRN. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased an additional 2.92 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 43.48%, now holding 9.64 million shares worth $19.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its AMRN holdings by 292.17% and now holds 6.92 million AMRN shares valued at $14.06 million with the added 5.16 million shares during the period. AMRN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.70% at present.