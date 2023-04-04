Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) closed Monday at $7.57 per share, up from $7.18 a day earlier. While Solo Brands Inc. has overperformed by 5.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DTC fell by -11.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.80 to $3.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 67.83% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on January 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for DTC. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on November 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $23. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for DTC, as published in its report on November 22, 2021. Jefferies’s report from November 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for DTC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Solo Brands Inc. (DTC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Solo Brands Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DTC is recording an average volume of 367.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.10%, with a gain of 9.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Solo Brands Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DTC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DTC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. American Century Investment Manag made another increased to its shares in DTC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.69%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 299,855 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,104,135.

During the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. subtracted a -15,007 position in DTC. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.33 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -21.86%, now holding 1.16 million shares worth $4.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DTC holdings by 1.65% and now holds 1.14 million DTC shares valued at $4.72 million with the added 18596.0 shares during the period.