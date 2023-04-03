As of Friday, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WISA) stock closed at $1.58, up from $1.56 the previous day. While WiSA Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 1.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WISA fell by -98.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $134.00 to $1.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -95.65% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) recommending Buy.

Analysis of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -55.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of WiSA Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -251.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WISA is recording 1.39M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 49.21%, with a loss of -16.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WISA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WiSA Technologies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WISA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WISA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 91,464 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.41 million, following the purchase of 91,464 additional shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC made another increased to its shares in WISA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2,857.14%.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC increased its WISA holdings by 992.96% and now holds 776.0 WISA shares valued at $3476.0 with the added 705.0 shares during the period. WISA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.00% at present.