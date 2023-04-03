As of Friday, Knightscope Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KSCP) stock closed at $0.89, down from $0.93 the previous day. While Knightscope Inc. has underperformed by -3.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KSCP fell by -82.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.27 to $0.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.92% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 62.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Knightscope Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 63.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KSCP is recording 530.96K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.22%, with a gain of 20.23% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Knightscope Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KSCP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KSCP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KSCP has decreased by -1.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,490,391 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.64 million, following the sale of -30,291 additional shares during the last quarter. Contego Capital Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KSCP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 38.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 70,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 250,000.

During the first quarter, Alphacentric Advisors LLC added a 70,000 position in KSCP. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 497.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.21%, now holding 0.23 million shares worth $0.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its KSCP holdings by -12.12% and now holds 77970.0 KSCP shares valued at $85767.0 with the lessened 10752.0 shares during the period. KSCP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.10% at present.