In the current trading session, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) stock is trading at the price of $0.71, a gain of 6.54% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -94.65% less than its 52-week high of $13.23 and 44.09% better than its 52-week low of $0.49. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.75% below the high and +45.80% above the low.

It is also essential to consider QBTS stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 8.04 for the last year.

How does D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS): Earnings History

If we examine D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.11, slashing the consensus of -$0.12. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 8.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.11 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.12. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 8.30%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.07% of shares. A total of 31 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 128.97% of its stock and 137.31% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Public Sector Pension Investment Board holding total of 59.43 million shares that make 94.19% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 467.72 million.

The securities firm Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 7.94 million shares of QBTS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 12.58%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 62.49 million.

An overview of D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) traded 783,609 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5791 and price change of -0.08. With the moving average of $0.8500 and a price change of -0.58, about 1,901,704 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, QBTS’s 100-day average volume is 1,306,719 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.4261 and a price change of -1.88.