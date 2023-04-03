Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) marked $0.37 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $0.33. While Sono Group N.V. has overperformed by 10.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEV fell by -93.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.75 to $0.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -79.64% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) recommending Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SEV. B. Riley Securities also rated SEV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 04, 2022. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on December 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $23. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SEV, as published in its report on December 13, 2021.

Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

In order to gain a clear picture of Sono Group N.V.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -224.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.39M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SEV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.66%, with a loss of -5.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.98, showing growth from the present price of $0.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sono Group N.V. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 582,562.

At the end of the first quarter, North Star Investment Management decreased its SEV holdings by -10.11% and now holds 0.15 million SEV shares valued at $88527.0 with the lessened 16900.0 shares during the period. SEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.90% at present.