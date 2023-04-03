In Friday’s session, Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) marked $0.70 per share, up from $0.56 in the previous session. While Nuvve Holding Corp. has overperformed by 25.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVVE fell by -90.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.25 to $0.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.25% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On December 21, 2021, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Nuvve Holding Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -143.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NVVE has an average volume of 407.41K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.43%, with a gain of 29.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.33, showing growth from the present price of $0.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVVE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nuvve Holding Corp. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NVVE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NVVE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs Asset Management In’s position in NVVE has increased by 4.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 827,462 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.86 million, following the purchase of 36,605 additional shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP made another decreased to its shares in NVVE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -19,987 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 739,176.

During the first quarter, Yaupon Capital Management LP added a 192,928 position in NVVE. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 7052.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.61%, now holding 0.43 million shares worth $0.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its NVVE holdings by -0.58% and now holds 0.14 million NVVE shares valued at $0.14 million with the lessened 816.0 shares during the period. NVVE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.50% at present.