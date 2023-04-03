As of Friday, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MARA) stock closed at $8.72, up from $7.83 the previous day. While Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 11.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MARA fell by -70.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.19 to $3.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.65% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) to Hold. A report published by BTIG Research on September 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MARA. Cowen also rated MARA shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 24, 2022. B. Riley Securities June 23, 2022d the rating to Neutral on June 23, 2022, and set its price target from $34 to $9. Chardan Capital Markets initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MARA, as published in its report on June 03, 2022. Jefferies’s report from January 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $51 for MARA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -58.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -112.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MARA is recording 36.29M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.14%, with a gain of 11.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.40, showing growth from the present price of $8.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MARA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MARA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MARA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MARA has increased by 2.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,781,037 shares of the stock, with a value of $76.55 million, following the purchase of 287,703 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MARA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,031,119 additional shares for a total stake of worth $54.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,658,799.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC added a 1,058,304 position in MARA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.51%, now holding 2.96 million shares worth $21.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its MARA holdings by 10.35% and now holds 2.4 million MARA shares valued at $17.04 million with the added 0.23 million shares during the period. MARA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.50% at present.