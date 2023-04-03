As of Friday, Proterra Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTRA) stock closed at $1.52, up from $1.51 the previous day. While Proterra Inc. has overperformed by 0.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PTRA fell by -79.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.81 to $1.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -69.22% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) recommending Buy. A report published by Truist on September 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PTRA. DA Davidson also rated PTRA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 02, 2022. BofA Securities May 13, 2022d the rating to Underperform on May 13, 2022, and set its price target from $12.25 to $5. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for PTRA, as published in its report on October 22, 2021. Barclays’s report from September 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for PTRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Proterra Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PTRA is recording 2.51M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.87%, with a loss of -0.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.86, showing growth from the present price of $1.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PTRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Proterra Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PTRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PTRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Franklin Advisers, Inc.’s position in PTRA has decreased by -1.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,541,415 shares of the stock, with a value of $128.27 million, following the sale of -523,157 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in PTRA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.73%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -135,566 additional shares for a total stake of worth $77.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,399,976.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,231,963 position in PTRA. Winslow Capital Management LLC sold an additional 2513.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.05%, now holding 5.51 million shares worth $23.13 million. PTRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.60% at present.