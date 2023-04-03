A share of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) closed at $1.76 per share on Friday, up from $1.63 day before. While Opendoor Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 7.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPEN fell by -80.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.25 to $0.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.56% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 27, 2023, Oppenheimer Downgraded Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) to Perform. A report published by Truist on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for OPEN. Citigroup also rated OPEN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $1.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2022. Goldman October 17, 2022d the rating to Sell on October 17, 2022, and set its price target from $7 to $2. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for OPEN, as published in its report on July 28, 2022. Truist’s report from July 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for OPEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -74.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OPEN is registering an average volume of 25.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.68%, with a gain of 6.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.66, showing growth from the present price of $1.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Opendoor Technologies Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OPEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OPEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OPEN has increased by 8.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 67,749,786 shares of the stock, with a value of $97.56 million, following the purchase of 5,313,063 additional shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in OPEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 528.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 37,660,875 additional shares for a total stake of worth $64.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 44,792,343.

During the first quarter, Sylebra Capital Ltd. added a 189,047 position in OPEN. Slate Path Capital LP purchased an additional 12.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 110.31%, now holding 23.51 million shares worth $33.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its OPEN holdings by 17.70% and now holds 19.36 million OPEN shares valued at $27.87 million with the added 2.91 million shares during the period. OPEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.00% at present.