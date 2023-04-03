Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) marked $5.73 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $4.69. While Inozyme Pharma Inc. has overperformed by 22.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INZY rose by 42.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.25 to $0.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 105.59% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on May 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for INZY. H.C. Wainwright also rated INZY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 07, 2022. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on November 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $23. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for INZY, as published in its report on August 18, 2020. Piper Sandler’s report from August 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $40 for INZY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY)

In order to gain a clear picture of Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -54.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.57M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for INZY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.43%, with a gain of 59.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.17, showing growth from the present price of $5.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INZY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inozyme Pharma Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INZY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INZY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Adage Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in INZY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 503,466 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,100,138.

During the first quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management L added a 278,409 position in INZY. CHI Advisors LLC purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.45%, now holding 2.2 million shares worth $6.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sphera Funds Management Ltd. increased its INZY holdings by 29.00% and now holds 2.1 million INZY shares valued at $5.93 million with the added 0.47 million shares during the period. INZY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.70% at present.